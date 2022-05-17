The War Zone
The Very Tough 2023 Toyota Tundra Now Comes in Matte Black

The SX pack also adds blacked-out interior trim and debadged doors.

by
Nico DeMattia
May 17, 2022 12:10 PM
Toyota is adding some style to its 2023 Tundra with the new SX package. With it, you get new wheels, blacked-out trim and—yes—available matte black paint.

As always, there are a few different grades available on the 2023 Tundra: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794, TRD Pro, and Capstone. If you opt for the SR5 grade, you'll be able to spec the new SX package, which brings 18-inch Dark Gray Metallic wheels, body color trim for the door handles and rear inboard bumper, de-badged doors, and—if you get a 4x4 Tundra—a black "4x4" badge on the tailgate. Inside, the usual smoked silver trim is replaced with black accents.

Four new colors are available, too: White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, and the headlining Midnight Black Metallic. American flag Punisher logos sold separately.

The 2023 Toyota Tundra offers the same twin-turbo V6 engines as the 2022 model. Standard is the 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 making 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, while the optional hybrid offers 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. The latter uses an electric motor located in the bell-housing, in between the engine and transmission, which is fed electricity from an old-school Nickel-metal Hydride (Ni-MH) battery, like you'll find in a Prius. Don't be fooled, though, we tested the hybrid Tundra in April and it ain't no Prius.

If you choose the TRD Pro or get any other 4x4 Tundra with the TRD Off-Road package, you get a ton of as-standard off-road features. Multi-Terrain Select, which adjusts traction settings for different terrain; Crawl Control, which is essentially a low-speed cruise control for four-wheeling; and Downhill Assist Control, which makes steep descents a lot easier. Those same trucks also get an electronically controlled locking rear differential as standard and a Multi-Terrain monitor, which uses surround-view cameras to check for potential off-road obstacles.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: nico.demattia@thedrive.com

