The Very Tough 2023 Toyota Tundra Now Comes in Matte Black

Toyota is adding some style to its 2023 Tundra with the new SX package. With it, you get new wheels, blacked-out trim and—yes—available matte black paint.

As always, there are a few different grades available on the 2023 Tundra: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794, TRD Pro, and Capstone. If you opt for the SR5 grade, you'll be able to spec the new SX package, which brings 18-inch Dark Gray Metallic wheels, body color trim for the door handles and rear inboard bumper, de-badged doors, and—if you get a 4x4 Tundra—a black "4x4" badge on the tailgate. Inside, the usual smoked silver trim is replaced with black accents.

Four new colors are available, too: White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, and the headlining Midnight Black Metallic. American flag Punisher logos sold separately.

The 2023 Toyota Tundra offers the same twin-turbo V6 engines as the 2022 model. Standard is the 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 making 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, while the optional hybrid offers 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. The latter uses an electric motor located in the bell-housing, in between the engine and transmission, which is fed electricity from an old-school Nickel-metal Hydride (Ni-MH) battery, like you'll find in a Prius. Don't be fooled, though, we tested the hybrid Tundra in April and it ain't no Prius.

If you choose the TRD Pro or get any other 4x4 Tundra with the TRD Off-Road package, you get a ton of as-standard off-road features. Multi-Terrain Select, which adjusts traction settings for different terrain; Crawl Control, which is essentially a low-speed cruise control for four-wheeling; and Downhill Assist Control, which makes steep descents a lot easier. Those same trucks also get an electronically controlled locking rear differential as standard and a Multi-Terrain monitor, which uses surround-view cameras to check for potential off-road obstacles.

