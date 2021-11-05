The Drive’s New Outerwear Collection Is Here to Keep You Warm, Friends
Get decked out for winter with our new hoodie and beanie.
With most of the pretty red and yellow tree leaves already on the ground across the country, it's time to prepare for yet another winter. What better way to do so than with the brand-new outerwear collection dropping in The Drive's merch shop?
In addition to the other cool swag we already offer, we're adding a sweet new hoodie and beanie to keep you warm this winter season. Offered in black and black only, you'll be able to match just about everything in them and can wear them to hang out around the house. So, whether you're always in sweatpants or actually throw on a pair of jeans to go to the office, these will fit right in.
The beanie is a one-size-fits-all, while the hoodie is offered in adult sizes ranging from Small to XXL, which means that there's no excuse to not get one for yourself and all of your car-loving friends and family members. Oh, and don't forget, we've also got a wide selection of cool t-shirts—like our Delica Come and Take It—stickers, and other gear for your home or office.
Gets yours today here and rep your favorite site while it's cold outside!
