Watch a Dog Take a Golf Cart for a Spin, Hit a Truck, Trot Away

The equivalent of "the dog ate my homework" but with video proof.

By Kristin V. Shaw
Kristin V. Shaw View Kristin V. Shaw's Articles

North of the border, Titan the English Mastiff was having a ruff day (and that’s it for the dog puns, I promise). The ten-year old dog had been banned to the yard after tangling with a skunk, and he was missing the cozy comfort of his bed, which was up on the deck. Adding insult to injury, the Manitoba skies opened up while his family was away from the house, so Titan turned to his trusty ride, the family golf cart, for shelter. In a home security video from Titan’s owners, you can see the pooch climb into the cart and turn around to get comfortable.

To his surprise (and delight?) the golf car apparently was not turned off properly after its last outing, and it started moving. Alas, Titan’s joyride was cut short quickly when the vehicle banged into a pickup truck parked nearby. The family pet hopped out uninjured and slinked away without a look back.

Reddit readers had a field day on this story, many making jokes about what the owners could have told an insurance adjustor. If you recall, Farmers Insurance has a long-running commercial with the slogan “Farmers, they know a thing or two because they've seen a thing or two” and this would definitely be an incident for the books.

“I would have loved to see the insurance company rep's face after hearing ‘it was the darndest thing - my dog crashed my golf cart into my truck,’” said one Redditor.

As far as I'm concerned, "I'm sorry, we don't cover acts of dog,” is the winning comment.

CTV Your Morning YouTube screencap
CTV Your Morning YouTube screencap
CTV Your Morning YouTube screencap

Owner Mallory Kent, who lives about an hour north of Winnipeg, told Canadian outlet CTV News that her husband was able to fix the truck, which sustained minor damage. The plastic kiddie pool looks like it took a big hit, but Titan didn’t suffer even a scratch; the Mastiff is unfazed by the whole incident.

“He still wants to go for golf cart rides so you’ll still catch him sitting in the golf cart because that’s one of his favorite things to do,” Kmet said.

Somebody give Titan an extra dog treat for the entertainment, please. And maybe teach him to buckle up next time.

Got a tip or a funny car-related story? Send the writer a note: kristin.shaw@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ