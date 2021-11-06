Watch a Dog Take a Golf Cart for a Spin, Hit a Truck, Trot Away

North of the border, Titan the English Mastiff was having a ruff day (and that’s it for the dog puns, I promise). The ten-year old dog had been banned to the yard after tangling with a skunk, and he was missing the cozy comfort of his bed, which was up on the deck. Adding insult to injury, the Manitoba skies opened up while his family was away from the house, so Titan turned to his trusty ride, the family golf cart, for shelter. In a home security video from Titan’s owners, you can see the pooch climb into the cart and turn around to get comfortable.

To his surprise (and delight?) the golf car apparently was not turned off properly after its last outing, and it started moving. Alas, Titan’s joyride was cut short quickly when the vehicle banged into a pickup truck parked nearby. The family pet hopped out uninjured and slinked away without a look back.