Ford Mustang Sales Are 50% Higher Than They Were a Year Ago

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Tariffs, rising gas prices, and disappearing EV incentives have made life difficult for a lot of cars, but the Ford Mustang is having a heckuva year. In a sales report released earlier this week, Ford said it moved 14,074 Mustangs in Q1 (to be clear, we’re just talking about the traditional coupe and convertible, not the Mach-E) compared to 9,377 for the same period in 2025. That’s an increase of 50.1% year over year.

The Mustang name helps, but this is nonetheless impressive for a segment that isn’t exactly lighting the sales charts on fire overall. That’s apparent when comparing Q1 2026 Mustang sales to sporty coupes and convertibles from other mainstream brands. Mustang sales were seven times higher than the second-place Toyota GR 86, which, at 2,046 cars sold, was down 26.3% from Q1 2025.

Ford

This may be partly down to the lack of truly direct competition. The Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger are no longer in production (although dealers sold three leftover Camaros and 45 leftover Challengers in Q1), and with just 1,775 cars sold (down 8.8% year over year), the Dodge Charger apparently isn’t doing it for shoppers seeking more space and muscle. But the Mustang also saw genuine sales growth that’s now propping up the segment.

Ford estimates that the Mustang accounts for 61.0% of mainstream sports car sales, up from 44.9% in Q1 2025, while the segment overall grew 10.3% year over year, to 23,060 sales. That growth is likely driven almost entirely by Mustang sales. The segment is shrinking with the departures of not only the Camaro and Challengers, but also the Toyota Supra. Nissan Z sales were down 58.3% in Q1 (although Nissan still has a reason to be optimistic) and Honda Prelude sales were yet to ramp up, with just 795 of the hybrid coupes sold in the first quarter.

Ford

These volumes also mean the Mustang is the only car in its competitive set converting lower pricing (at least for some models) into actual higher sales numbers. The Q1 total is more than the combined total of the Corvette and Porsche 911, which managed 6,235 sales and 4,256 sales, respectively. None of the other mainstream offerings came close to matching these pricier sports cars.

Ford’s Nurburgring duel with Chevy might be more entertaining, but this is the competition that really matters. The Mustang’s strong sales continue to justify its place in a Ford lineup otherwise lacking in traditional cars, and make the case for fun and sporty coupes and convertibles in general.