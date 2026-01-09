The Mach-E Is Once Again Ford’s Best-Selling Mustang

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Have you heard? EVs are dead. But apparently nobody bothered to tell the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Despite a rather precipitous drop after electrification incentives expired in Q3, the all-electric crossover managed to outsell its gasoline-powered by a healthy margin—nearly 14 percent—again in 2025.

In fact, if you just look at the year-end numbers, 2024 and 2025 were virtually identical. Ford moved just over 51,000 of its electric Mach-Es in 2025 (just 125 fewer than in 2024), compared to just over 45,000 of the traditional coupe (a drop of about 700 units compared to 2024). The only difference is that Ford managed to front-load the bulk of Mach-E sales into the first three quarters of 2025. Its 2024 sales were far more uniform throughout the year despite the virtually identical end result.

With the F-150 Lightning dead, the Mach-E is the only pure electric Ford left for mass consumption. Its only battery-powered showroom partner is the E-Transit, and even that’s kind of a stretch, since it’s intended mostly for small logistics firms. The electric delivery van likely won’t get a replacement for the U.S. market when the current model goes out of production, though nothing would stop Ford from exploring a hybrid option when the time comes, rather than reverting to pure gas.

That said, Ford hasn’t abandoned electric vehicles. When Ford announced the discontinuation of the Lightning and E-Transit, the company practically used the same breath to announce that it intends to build an affordable, mass-market electric pickup. We expect it to have far more in common with the compact Maverick than the full-size Lightning, but given America’s affinity for utility vehicles (and its love for the little Maverick), the formula may just be a winner. Nobody saw the Maverick coming either, right?

