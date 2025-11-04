Ford Plans to Sell This 300-HP Maverick Street Truck Upgrade With a Bigger Turbo

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Most project cars and trucks built for the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas never make it past the show floor. Automakers and aftermarket tuners alike create concepts that get the people going, but oftentimes, they leave it at that. The Ford Maverick you’re looking at here might be different, though, as the Blue Oval manufacturer says it plans on bringing the so-called 300T package—or something like it—to customers in 2026.

That’s pretty nifty once you learn that it makes 300 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque with help from an upsized 59-millimeter turbo. Ford lifted that whirler from the Mustang EcoBoost’s 2.3-liter engine, resulting in an automatic 50-hp and 40 lb-ft improvement over the Maverick’s stock 2.0-liter. The 300T package also sports a Mishimoto intercooler that’s nearly 60% larger than factory, ProCal 4 tuning, and a burbling cat-back exhaust.

Ford even goes so far as to suggest that customers who take advantage of these eventually available upgrades only do so if their truck has the 4K Tow Package. Mavericks equipped with that option have better cooling, so they can handle the extra power more easily.

Ford

The SEMA truck also has a Maverick Lobo lowering kit with upgraded monotube dampers, a thicker stabilizer bar, and stiffer bushings. It also looks subtle but sweet with those 20- by 8-inch Mustang Mach E GT wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires. Now, it’s unclear what all might be part of the 300T package when it’s made available to the public, but Ford’s press release mentions specifically that upgraded tires are recommended but not included.

Ford says the 300T package will be available in two color schemes: Black and Bronze. The one you’re looking at here as a unique 300T graphics package with Ford Performance badging on the back and on the fender vent. The bronze tailgate lettering is from Tufskinz, and I think it’s a nice touch.

Ford

There’s no word on how much the 300T package will cost, but if you want further proof that Ford plans on selling it to folks like you and me, it even designed the turbo upgrade to be 50-state legal. Apparently, if it does make it into customers’ hands, it’ll be backed by a three-year/36,000-mile warranty, so long as it’s installed by a Ford dealer or ASE-certified tech. I wouldn’t be surprised if this hits the market for $6,000-$8,000, and even though some have made more than 300 hp with their Maverick, I bet the warranty was long gone before it ever hit a dyno.

Ford

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com