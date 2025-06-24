The Ford Explorer Tremor Is Basically a 400-HP Off-Road ST

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Yes, this is another blog about some outdoorsy crossover. But, I will say, the 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor seems actually cool—almost like an ST but for the trail. Running Bridgestone Dueler all-terrains, slightly lifted suspension, and an available 400-horsepower EcoBoost V6, it sounds like a hoot that would make quick work of a gravel fire road.

This off-road Explorer is a lot like Ford’s other Tremor models: the Maverick, Expedition, F-150, and Super Duty. Not only do the orange accents carry over from the rest of the lineup, but so does the general ethos of the four-wheeling upgrades. It has a limited-slip Torsen differential, which, while different from the Maverick Tremor’s trick twin-clutch GKN unit, should still be a boon for traction. There are steel skid plates front and back, a one-inch suspension lift, and LEDs all around.

I caught a sneak peek at the Explorer Tremor back in May, but I couldn’t say anything about it until now. Caleb Jacobs

The standard powertrain is a still-stout, 300-hp EcoBoost turbo four. It’s the same 2.3-liter you’ll find in plenty of other Fords. You can option up to the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 from there and have some real stump-pulling power. No matter which engine you choose, it’s paired with Ford’s 10-speed transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

Just because the Explorer Tremor is all about adventure vibes doesn’t mean it’s barebones. Far from it, really. You can spec it with BlueCruise 1.5, the latest version of Ford’s hands-free driving assist. That gets you new features like automatic lane changes, a nifty function I utilized while testing the new Expedition a couple of months back. And if you’re feeling especially fancy, you can spring for massaging front seats and a 14-speaker B&O audio system. Imagine bumping some hipster acoustic music through that bad boy.

Fortunately, the brand’s CoPilot 360 Assist 2.0 with surround-view cameras is standard. I think every off-roader these days should have a system like that.

Ford rates the Explorer Tremor’s max tow capacity at 5,000 pounds, which is plenty for a few dirtbikes or a small camper trailer. Ford

Ford hasn’t announced pricing yet, as a spokesperson told The Drive that would come closer to the Explorer Tremor’s launch date later this year. I wouldn’t be surprised to see it slate above the ST-Line model, starting near $50,000 with a ceiling similar to the full-on Explorer ST—so just shy of $60,000. That’s only speculation, though, so we’ll have to see where it lands in a few months time.

