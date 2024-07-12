You Can Lease a Ford F-150 Lightning for the Same Price as a Maverick Right Now

Ford seems to be having a hard time moving F-150 Lightning pickups off of dealer lots. As impressive as the Lightning is, the Blue Oval isn’t selling as many as it had originally hoped, and the proof is in the pricing. Well, lease pricing, that is. As CarsDirect points out, in many parts of the country Ford is offering enough lease incentives on its electric pickup that it ends up costing only a dollar more than the base model Ford Maverick.

For context, the base model Maverick comes with a 2.0-liter Ecoboost four-cylinder engine, front-wheel drive, and steelies, so it’s starting price is just $26,210. Since the Maverick is flying off the shelves, Ford isn’t offering any lease incentives for it. Why would it? People will clearly buy them regardless. So to lease a base model Maverick, you’ll need to put down $2,989 at signing and pay $368 per month for 36 months. If you factor in the down payment, over 36 months, that works out to a net $451 per month to lease a “cheap” Maverick.

However, the deal that you can get on the F-150 Lightning in many parts of the country makes it a no-brainer compared to Ford’s tiniest truck. With no money down, it’s possible to lease an F-150 Lightning XLT Standard Range for $452 per month for 36 months. So just one dollar more, since there’s no down payment. The Lightning XLT Standard Range has a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain with 452 horsepower, a 360-degree camera system, 18″ wheels, a leather steering wheel, a much nicer interior, and it’s nearly double the size of the Maverick. It’s so much more truck that it’s comical it can be had for just a dollar more per month.

Ford Maverick and F-150 Lightning. Ford

There’s a small caveat, though—the F-150 Lightning needs to be a 2023 model. So you’ll have to find any 2023 models that are leftover on dealer lots. However, considering Ford just put this offer out now, halfway through 2024, there are probably still quite a few floating around. I found nine similarly equipped 2023 F-150 Lightnings in my area. It might require a decently lengthy drive for you to get to one, but they’re out there if you’re willing to look. For essentially the same cost over three years as a base model Maverick, pickup truck customers should be sprinting to this deal.

