Ford Will Debut a Lowered Street F-150 Pickup: Report

We're about to see the refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 at September's Detroit Auto Show. Well, we've actually seen it already, but that's when we'll know all the details. A report from Ford Authority claims there will be a new sporty version of America's most popular pickup called the Lobo, and that could be great news for street truck lovers.

The outlet claims it'll ride on a lowered suspension with "sinister and aggressive" styling, citing sources apparently familiar with the project. It seems like it'll be a trim of the F-150 similar to the off-road-oriented Tremor, just with a different focus. That could mean a few things.

There's no word on what powertrain choices would be offered with this pavement-pounder, but you have to hope the 5.0-liter V8 will make an appearance. That engine produces 400 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque, along with a killer exhaust note once you toss on a nice catback. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 makes the same horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque, but I'm willing to bet some folks would sacrifice performance for the V8.

There's a chance it'll be two-wheel-drive only, but I'm not so sure. While it'd make sense for the street version to save weight and ditch the front driveshaft, most buyers want 4x4 whether they use it or not. Plus, you can always leave it in two-wheel drive to lay down a smoky burnout and then switch it into four-wheel drive for a better launch.

It's all speculation at this point, but Ford has given the people what they want so far in 2023. It even answered the call of those who begged for a barebones 4x4 by offering the Rattler, an XL-based truck with cloth seats, skid plates, and a rear locker. It'd be cool to see the Lobo positioned as a relatively affordable street truck, too.

The Lobo name wouldn't be new to the F-150 as that's what the truck is already called in Mexico. It's been sold as the Ford Lobo there since the 1990s, and the word translates to "wolf" in Spanish. Ford recently filed to protect "F-150 Lobo" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, so there's at least that much merit behind this report.