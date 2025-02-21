Big Ford F-150 Lightning Lease Deal Lops Off $10,500 and Tosses in Home Charger

Ford is back with another killer lease deal on the all-electric F-150 Lightning. Thanks to a whopping $10,500 customer incentive bundle, you can currently lease an F-150 Lightning for just $249 a month for 36 months—and you’ll get a home charging setup installed to boot.

The new incentives were spotted by CarsDirect, who noted that the price matches a current promotion for the Tesla Model 3, albeit with a caveat. Well, 6,809 caveats—and by caveats, we mean the dollars you’ll have to put down if you want the advertised lease rate. That’s nearly twice the up-front spend to get Tesla’s $249/month deal, though the Lightning is a literal pickup truck rather than a sedan, and the Cybertruck ain’t exactly that affordable yet. If you’d like a non-EV for comparison, either of these vehicles would still be less expensive to lease than a 2025 Honda Civic.

This is far from the first time we’ve seen Ford offer discounted Lightning leases. Back in May, the automaker had more than $15,000 in incentives available on the big-ticket Platinum model. In July, it offered a $452/month deal that made the Lightning cheaper to lease than some variants of the Maverick—the company’s smallest truck and least-expensive model, period. CarsDirect adds that conquest cash available to current Ram and/or Tesla owners could make this latest deal even sweeter.

These aggressive moves will help keep inventory flowing as Ford ramps up 2025 F-150 Lightning production. Ford idled the facility that builds the Lightning back in October to allow dealers the chance to clear out existing backlogs. Production was scheduled to restart in January. Ford has also been pushing back the production timelines of its next-generation trucks. In August, Ford said the second-generation Lightning had been delayed until 2027, while the next-gen gasoline and hybrid F-150s are now also due to arrive a year late, in 2028.

