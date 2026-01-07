The Ford Maverick Outsold the Ranger 2-to-1 in 2025

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I’m one of the many, many people who like the Ford Maverick. I didn’t buy one in 2025, but you know what? Roughly 155,051 people (and businesses with fleets) did. Last year was the tiny truck’s best ever on the heels of a light refresh, and it more than doubled the sales of the Ford Ranger.

If you’ve been keeping track, you might know that the Maverick has outsold the Ranger every year since 2022. In fact, the disparity between the two was greatest in 2024, when Ford sold 131,142 Mavericks and just 46,205 Rangers. You can blame most of that on the latter’s transition to a new-gen platform; last year was a much better marker of how the truck is actually performing.

It’s great news for Ford that both Maverick and Ranger sales were up big in 2025 (18.2% and 53.6%, respectively). The Blue Oval automaker continually tops the full-size segment with the F-Series, so anything else is icing on the cake. Nothing came close to the Toyota Tacoma in the midsize segment—the U.S. bought 274,638 of those last year—but the Maverick trounced the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which is the only other compact pickup truck out there.

One thing the Ranger has that the Maverick doesn’t: A sick Raptor version. Jerry Perez

Ford gave the Maverick lineup a nice boost last year by adding a hybrid all-wheel drive option as well as a tuning-friendly Lobo model. Folks practically begged the automaker to build those two variants, and it obliged. That’s really been the Maverick’s story so far: People have made it clear that they want a small, maneuverable pickup with an emphasis on fuel economy and utility. Making it quicker around an autocross course is a plus, too, of course.

The Maverick is no longer the ~$20,000 truck it was at launch in 2021. It now starts at $29,840 after destination fees, and if you want a reasonably well-optioned one, you’ll need to spend a few grand more. But when the average transaction price of a new vehicle swells to $50,000, it doesn’t sound half bad.

Apparently, the American public agrees.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com