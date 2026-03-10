Why Not: 2027 Ford Super Duty Chassis Cab Now Comes in Luxury Platinum Trim

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

For every Ford Super Duty you see parked at the dealer without a bed, probably a dozen get shipped directly to upfitters. Companies turn them into all kinds of specialized workhorses, whether they be mobile mechanic rigs, bucket trucks for electric co-ops, or off-road RVs. Most of them are barebones XL models, simply because they’re going to get filthy and worn anyway. But Ford is taking its chassis cab models upmarket by building some in high-end Platinum trim.

That means F-350, F-450, and F-550 chassis cabs will now be available to spec with leather seating (so long, vinyl) and lots more. Platinum models run Ford’s SYNC4 infotainment system on a 12-inch screen while also offering an available B&O Unleashed sound system with 14 speakers. Folks who see the trucks from the outside will know they’re special, too, thanks to their trim-specific grille, LED fog lights, and body-colored door handles.

I asked Ford if anything from the Platinum pickups doesn’t carry over to the chassis cabs. A spokesperson gave me a short list including the 360-degree camera system, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane-keep assist, Pro Trailer Backup assist / hitch assist, and a moonroof.

“For items 1–4, the reasons are purely functional,” the spokesperson explained. “Ford has not developed these features for incomplete vehicles like Chassis Cab, which are built to accommodate a wide range of aftermarket upfits. Several of these systems also depend on a pickup bed or tailgate for mounting—neither of which exist on Chassis Cab. 360-Degree Camera System and Pro Trailer Backup Assist / Hitch Assist, for example, rely on the rear-facing camera in the tailgate.

“For moonroof, it just hasn’t been an option Chassis Cab customers (the vast majority of which are commercial) have asked for. That said, we are always listening to customers and taking their feedback to heart.”

What you’re looking at is an F-550 Platinum interior. Who would have thought we’d ever see that? Ford

If I had to guess, most of these will be bought up by successful hot-shot truckers—or, even if they aren’t successful yet, they’re willing to take out a huge loan on a work truck. I see tons of Super Duty chassis cabs running down the road, either without a bed or with a custom solution that makes it as easy as possible to hook up a gooseneck trailer. Maybe some exotic car relocation specialists will scoop these up to haul enclosed trailers full of Lamborghinis and Ferraris.

Or, maybe U-Haul will create a new line of luxury rentals for when you want to move your own Ethan Allen furniture set from one property to the next.

I’m just spitballing at this point. While it might not make much sense to any of us without the money or the need for such a snazzy, hard-working machine, you just know some people will buy it because it’s the top of the line. That includes luxury overlanding companies that suddenly have a lot less work to do now that F-550s can be optioned from the factory with massaging seats.

Super Duty chassis cabs come with Ford’s 7.3-liter gas V8 or 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel and a 10-speed transmission. Power is slightly derated from pickup versions for longevity, though they’re anything but slow. The Power Stroke still makes 330 hp and 950 lb-ft of torque, while the big-block gas V8 makes 335 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque.

