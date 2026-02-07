Custom RC Shop Recreates Real-Life Work Trucks That Are Fully Functional, Just Mini

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The best part of growing up is getting to play with more elaborate toys. The remote-controlled car hobby is full of stunningly detailed builds, usually replicating a favorite performance car or off-roader. Florida-based RC builder Defender Customs focuses on more… humble subjects.

The shop’s social media is chock full of miniature RC work trucks that really, well, work. Instead of big tires and contortionist suspension systems, these RC Ford Super Duty trucks are customized with service beds, cherry pickers, and generator trailers. And those beds and trailers are full of tools and equipment. Sometimes it’s neatly arranged in bedside cabinets, sometimes it’s strewn haphazardly in whatever bed space is available—just like in real work trucks.

Defender Customs via Facebook

Those smaller items are as detailed as can be. Tiny outdoor extension cords are wrapped in the same packaging you’d get on full-size ones at the hardware store. A Miller welder has its own tiny warning stickers, and FX4 decals are faithfully replicated, along with a healthy amount of weathering that makes one of the RC trucks look like it’s just returned from a job site.

The trucks themselves are fully decked out with full exterior lighting—including tiny classification lights and side-mirror lights—appropriate eight-lug wheels, and accessories like push bars and light bars. Looking at the photos, you can almost smell diesel and stale coffee.

Defender Customs

The commitment here is impressive, and it’s a reminder that everyday working vehicles can be cool in their own right. And what’s even more impressive is that these are working remote-controlled vehicles that can move under their own power—they aren’t just static models. It’s easier to imagine building something like this from a plastic kit to live on a shelf or in a display case, not to get dirty for real. Kids get to play with toy trucks, but if you’ve got the means, the time, and the skills, why not make something more elaborate?

Got a tip? Send it in: tips@thedrive.com