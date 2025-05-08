This Stunningly Life-Like RC Car Cost $7,000 to Build From Scratch

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Part of the appeal of building a remote-controlled car is that it’s cheaper than restoring a real car. YouTube channel Makerium discovered an Audi 100 Coupé S that stands out as an exception to this rule. It reportedly costs about $7,000 to build, which is a realistic amount of money to set aside when you’re restoring a real car, but the trade-off is that it boasts accurate proportions and surprisingly life-like components.

It’s fascinating to see that some of the parts developed for RC cars, including the custom-made clutch disc and the pressure plate, look a lot like the parts designed for actual cars, except they’re much smaller. The transmission comes together like a real one, complete with gears, shafts, and gaskets, and assembling it requires a great deal of precision. Makes me wonder how much RC car knowledge can be applied to real cars.

Makerium YouTube Makerium

The differential gets assembled after the transmission is finished, and tiny axles spin the center-locking wheels through the smallest, cutest-looking hubs you’ve ever seen. The suspension and the braking system (complete with calipers and discs!) are fully functional, too.

Once the chassis is assembled, the builder turns his attention to the body. Here again, the process reminds me of a professional restoration. The body and the body panels are cleaned to remove dust and debris, sprayed with a coat of primer, and painted in an attractive shade of brown. Even the smallest detail is accounted for, including functional push-button door handles, turn signals, and brake lights. The end result is one of the nicest, most accurate, and most impressive RC cars I’ve ever seen. And, at $7,000, it’s also one of the most expensive.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com