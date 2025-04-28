This ‘Crayon’ Driveshaft Is My Favorite Kind of Car Mod

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A few days ago, Instagram fed me a picture of a woman I don’t know. She was wearing mechanic’s gear, holding what looked like a giant Crayola crayon. Confused but intrigued, I dug around a little and saw that @chevy.colorado.girl had painted her ’05 Colorado’s driveshaft to look like, well, a crayon. I love car mods like this—creative, whimsical, and inexpensive.

There’s a lot more done to this truck than this, but sometimes the smaller mods are the most fun to look at. This Instagram carousel pretty much captures the story. It’s a driveshaft painted to look like a crayon. Time was taken to do a nice masking job, and I have to say, it came out looking pretty darn good!

I wouldn’t count on this decorative treatment surviving all that many miles or winters. But it’s cute and funny, and I bet the few people who will see it (besides all of you reading this blog) will get a kick out of it. More importantly, I appreciate people finding unique ways to inject creativity into their car projects—and I’m even more impressed when they do so without spending serious money.

A first-gen Colorado is not an exceptionally elite vehicle, but not all of us can be out there getting custom roll cages put into Porsches. I say run what ya brung and look for opportunities to put your creative spin on it.

The person behind this Chevy Colorado project, Macie Bliss, has been posting truck updates on TikTok, too. Most of her content is there—I just found my way to this build through the ‘gram though, because I’m old.

A casual peek through her TikTok shows that Bliss has put serious work and wrench time into this truck. It’s had major body work, Hummer H3 axles put in, she’s had the diff open, done a heater core (a beast of a job on almost any car), and changed up other parts of the suspension to give her Colorado a wide desert-style stance.

OK, that’s it, I’m inspired. Not to paint my driveshaft, but, to finally get one of my many (sigh) non-runners moving again.

Seen any other unusual and creative mods like a crayon driveshaft? Hit up the author at andrew.collins@thedrive.com.