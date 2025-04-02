‘Mario Kart World’ Goes Open World With Free Roam for Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has revealed details about the next generation of everybody’s favorite kart racing video game starring an Italian plumber. Due out as a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive and one of that console’s launch titles when it comes out on June 5, Mario Kart World looks like it takes a lot of inspiration from more serious racing titles, like Forza Horizon.

As its name suggests, Mario Kart World is an open-world game in which you can “drive virtually everywhere.” Four-circuit tournaments are still the name of the game, but you’ll also be driving to and from each track as part of the competition.

Nintendo

Finally, we’ll be able to see how exactly Rainbow Road exists in the same universe as, say, the new street circuit that appears to run through New Donk City.

Free Roam lets you explore the whole map however you want, again Forza Horizon-style, and there’s even a photo mode. And, get this, the game’s open world will even feature dynamic weather and time-of-day cycles. I distinctly remember when Gran Turismo added that stuff years ago. Now, it’s in Mario Kart.

Twenty-four vehicles per race is the most in MK history, while a new Knockout Tour mode is a battle royale-style long-form race where racers are gradually eliminated at set checkpoints.

Other details gleaned from the trailer include the mayor of NDC as a playable character, one track inspired by the original Donkey Kong game, another track where you drive on strips of film, a level where you can hijack a truck, and new powerups—did Mario just eat a burger?

Mario Kart World comes out for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5. There will also be a bundled version of the console that comes with the game for $500—the console by itself will retail for $450.

Nintendo

