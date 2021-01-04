Surprise, Surprise: Judge Rules Real-Life Mario Kart Tour Violated Nintendo’s IP

Japan's MariCar tours were a dream come true to many Mario Kart fans. The company did go-kart tours around Tokyo where you could dress up as various video game characters as you blasted around town. The tours went as viral as you'd expect, attracting international attention—including a whole lot of attention from Nintendo itself. So, Nintendo sued MariCar, taking issue with the too-close-to-Mario-Kart name as well as the use of Mario Kart-themed costumes. The case went all the way up to the Japanese Supreme Court, which confirmed that MariCar—which has since renamed itself Street Kart—violated Nintendo's intellectual property, reports Engadget. Street Kart was ordered to pay Nintendo 50 million yen ($484,223 USD at today's exchange rate) for the violation in a prior ruling, which it appealed. The Japanese Supreme Court dismissed the appeal, thus upholding the earlier fine.

This isn't the first time Street Kart and Nintendo have butted heads. Nintendo first sued then-named Mari Mobility (which operated as MariCar) in 2017 for the use of Nintendo's IP in MariCar's dress-up kart tour schtick, per Engadget. Nintendo was also concerned about how the use of its characters might reflect poorly on the company given that go-kart tours, including MariCar's, had been involved in crashes before. These karts aren't slow, and they operate out on public streets. Clearly, Nintendo would rather control all aspects of any real-life Mario Kart experiences itself, as it did when it set up that very thing at Austin's South by Southwest conference in 2014. Nintendo plans to offer its own real-life Mario Kart experience in the form of an AR rollercoaster at Super Nintendo World, which opens on Feb. 4.