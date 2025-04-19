It Takes 5 Months to Get a Driver’s License in Britain Because There Aren’t Enough Examiners 

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Learning to drive is a temperamental process that runs the emotional gamut, from excitement to anxiety to relief. Stress, of course, is a given. In the U.K., this pre-existing strife is exacerbated by the limited availability of driving examiners, and some test centers are experiencing wait times of more than six months for appointments.

I’m not sure about you, but when I got my driving permit, the most challenging aspect of driving was, well, the learning part. I was more focused and concerned about getting my uncle to quit saying “Slow down. Stop!” all the time. Scheduling the final driving test was the least of my worries.

But in the U.K., post-COVID backlogs and pent-up demand, coupled with an examiner shortage, are leading to monthslong wait times for a driver’s license. According to Autocar, from February 2024 to February 2025, those wanting to schedule a practical test (the final boss of British driving tests) had to wait an average of five months. The previous national average was 3.5 months, which is still lengthy.

During the same period, the number of testing locations with wait times exceeding six months doubled. Data released by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) shows that number to be 183 testing centers. There is no data available regarding waits beyond the half-year, as a 24-week wait period is the maximum allowed.

In response, the DVSA has announced a seven-point plan aimed at reducing these crazy wait times. This includes adding 450 driving examiners, making scheduling easier but canceling tougher, and possibly allowing bookings beyond the 24-week limit. For example, as of April 8, learners have to cancel “10 full working days” ahead of their appointment to avoid losing their test fee. The previous cancellation period was three days.

There are other stressors for learner drivers, such as additional pressure to pass on the first try, because a second try could only be available the following year. Also, a sort of black market for appointments has developed.

Independent instructors are booking fraudulent appointments for nonexistent students or those with no intention of testing with the purpose of reselling them. Bots have also emerged, quickly scheduling tests in bulk as soon as the schedules are released. These test slots are being sold for £200-300 ($266-$400), whereas the actual cost is £62 ($82) or £75 ($100), depending on the test day.

The DVSA has already shut down 800 business accounts for abusing the scheduling system. Separately, the Department for Transport (DfT) hopes the tougher cancellation policy will encourage people to book a practical test appointment only when they’re actually ready, reported The Independent.

Improving wait times is also meant to bolster the economy, particularly for young people. Statistics from the DfT show that licensed drivers between 17 and 20 years old fell from 35% in 2019 to 29% in 2023. And many of those in line for their driving test are “economically inactive,” meaning they’re neither in school, employed, or undergoing training.