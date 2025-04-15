This Lotus Elise Safari Build Is Made for Tackling Trails (and Potholes)

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

This is one trend I’ll never get tired of. Making rugged safari vehicles out of low-slung, purpose-built sports cars just doesn’t get old. Mad geniuses keep thinking of new models to jack up, and this one from British outfit Get Lost might be my favorite yet: a Lotus Elise S1. Not only does it look like a blast, but it’s also the perfect two-seat convertible for those of us in the Northeastern United States as spring sets in.

It’s called Project Safari, and it’s more than just an Elise with taller shocks—it’s a comprehensive, ground-up restomod with some unique design elements. It was also made with a self-aware, tongue-in-cheek attitude that I appreciate. Get Lost knows that an off-roading Elise is very silly, but that’s also what makes it so fun. It’s finely crafted madness that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Get Lost

“The idea of taking an Elise off-road might sound ridiculous, and that’s exactly why we leaned into it,” said Get Lost founder George Williams. “That one silly idea gave us real creative freedom. Every element was considered from the ground up, not just to look good in isolation, but to enhance the character and capability of the entire car.”

A bespoke suspension system raises the Elise’s ride height, giving it almost four inches of additional ground clearance, far more than its original skateboard-like self. All-terrain Nankang tires provide traction, and a reinforced undertray keeps its belly safe from rocks and debris. Four kick-ass yellow rally lights sit atop its low-sloping nose, and one of the coolest mid-engine air intakes I’ve ever seen rests above its roll bar. The central air intake opening is wide, but it splits into two ducts that flank the rear window to feed the mid-mounted engine. There’s also a custom-designed rear engine cover with a valley for a spare wheel to sit in. The white exhaust tips exiting the rear mesh match the wheels, which is a cool little touch—even if they’re likely to turn soot black after a few outings.

Get Lost

Get Lost doesn’t say what sort of engine sits under that spare tire, but it’s probably something other than the original Elise’s 1.8-liter Rover-sourced four-cylinder because Project Safari says it delivers “strong, reliable performance.” Get Lost also gave this Elise a limited-slip differential and hydraulic handbrake, so it should be fun to slide around in the dirt and snow.

Right now, Get Lost is only taking letters of interest from clients and collaborators, but it plans on building customer cars later this year. There’s no word on cost, but with such unique body parts and custom suspension, it surely won’t be cheap. It also requires a Lotus Elise base car, which isn’t exactly an inexpensive starting point. Still, this would be perfect for us Northeasterners. Our winters are snowy and slushy, which then pulverizes our roads for spring and summer, so sports cars are always compromised. It only gets worse the further north you go. The Project Safari, however, can be enjoyed all year round. And unlike other sports cars, this one would actually become more fun in the winter.

