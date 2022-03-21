Why Some People Think Lotus Founder Colin Chapman Faked His Death

On Dec. 16, 1982, Lotus founder and motorsport pioneer Colin Chapman succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 54. He went well before his time, and had he lived longer, he might have further altered the automotive and racing landscapes in ways we can scarcely imagine. Since his death, however, some conspiracy theorists have alleged that instead, Chapman faked his own death and fled to South America to escape a potential prison sentence tied to his involvement with the scandal that brought down the DeLorean Motor Company. It's an outlandish conspiracy theory, even as those go, and one that involves a fake identity, fraudulently obtained money and disgraced automotive upstart John Z. DeLorean. It is, of course, almost certainly complete nonsense, with shaky evidence, a murky timeline and questionable motives for those who believe it. Still, the notion that there's an untold story involving two of automotive history's most influential figures captures the imagination, grim though the subject matter may be.

The Colin Chapman Foundation Colin Chapman poses with a John Player Team Lotus plane

Photo by © Roger Ressmeyer/CORBIS/VCG via Getty Images John Z. DeLorean leans against his creation at San Francisco Bay

Many people know what happened to DeLorean next: though his company had collapsed, his 1984 federal drug trafficking trial ended with him acquitted of all charges. Still, DeLorean (and those involved with his failed venture) faced legal troubles back in the UK tied to alleged misuse of those government subsidies. DeLorean managed to avoid extradition, but Bushell wasn't so lucky. In June 1992, a Nothern Irish court determined that Bushell masterminded a scheme to "defraud" DMC of over £5 million, money which had, in large part, come from the British government. Bushell pled guilty, getting the next few years in prison for what the Belfast High Court's Lord Justice Murray reportedly deemed a "barefaced, outrageous and massive fraud." Bushell got off light compared to what the judge wanted to hit Chapman with, according to Dyler—which was at least 10 years' imprisonment. That, however, was never to be Chapman's fate, because he died in 1982. He had been dead nearly a decade by the time of Bushell's sentencing, having passed away two months after the DMC debacle reached its climax with DeLorean's arrest with the coke sting. It's this timing that led some people to suspect that Chapman saw the writing on the wall and faked his death to flee to South America. The Conspiracy Theory So, who actually believes this, and what evidence do they have to offer? Are there real public figures with suspicions about Chapman's passing, or is this the fabrication of crackpots?

The Colin Chapman Foundation Colin Chapman

Renowned Formula 1 aerodynamicist Adrian Newey claims the former, alleging in his autobiography that 1978 Formula 1 champion Mario Andretti (who raced for Lotus during the period Chapman was involved with DeLorean) has "always maintained that Chapman had faked his own death and fled to Brazil in order to escape trial, a claim that would be absurd if it were anybody else but Chapman." Through a spokesman, however, Andretti himself denies this. His publicist told The Drive that Andretti "doesn't want to talk about what Adrian Newey said. He has nothing to say about it and had no idea that was in Adrian's book." With the most reputable source counted out, that leaves only the loose band of Chapman conspiracists, whose narrative is most clearly outlined in a story from The Classic Car Trust. The way that site tells it, Chapman allegedly passed a medical exam required for needed renewing his pilot's license—and life insurance policy—shortly before his death, the motive presumably being to leave his widow Hazel financially stable. Chapman then supposedly roped in a doctor who'd issue a death certificate, rushed the body away, disappeared, and left Hazel as the only witness. His funeral was then purportedly so hurried that drivers who had reached out about attending the services were told it had already happened and that the body was already buried in a cemetery near the family estate. The apparent wife of the cemetery's caretaker is also said to have found Chapman's date-of-death altered in parish records.

The Colin Chapman Foundation Hazel Chapman (left) with Team Lotus in 1985

With his trail swept up behind him, Chapman is alleged to have fled to Brazil, changed his name, received cosmetic surgery, and had his fingerprints wiped. From there, he supposedly lived a relaxed life under a new identity, flying under the radar of BBC reporters and FBI agents purportedly sent after him. (For the record, our digging turned up no evidence of either pursuit.) Finally, an apparent trip that Hazel Chapman made to Brazil for a month following the country's 1983 Grand Prix has also been offered as supporting evidence, due to her claimed fear of flying that supposedly kept her grounded for the preceding decade. Flimsier Than Any Lightweight Car Despite numerous holes large enough to drive a DeLorean through, The Classic Car Trust's is the most complete account I managed to find of this long-known theory, much of which predates the internet because of when Chapman died. Details are otherwise scattered around the net piecemeal, on forums, dubious blogs, and the occasional social media post. There doesn't seem to be a single complete recap of how Chapman supposedly fled to Brazil—nothing to bind this anthill of anecdotal and circumstantial evidence together—and even fewer citations. As for Hazel Champman, she died in December at the age of 94; it's hard to fathom why she would stay heavily involved in the Lotus family business and foundations as she did if she knew her spouse had abandoned her decades ago. The simple reality is that, almost certainly, Chapman didn't disappear — he just died young. He had a long and successful but strenuous career competing in the world's most cutthroat category of racing, and trying to keep a road car company afloat at the same time. Additionally, some motorsports historians believe Chapman used drugs to maintain his hyper-driven pace, which, if true, would've been additionally detrimental to his health.

Lotus Colin Chapman drives the innovative Lotus 49, with F1's first stressed-member engine, at Hethel