Cowboy Jeans Too Tight? Ford’s Belt Truckle Will Keep Your Truck Keys Safe

Have you ever been worried about losing the keys to your Ford F-150 pickup truck while you’re out wrangling cattle? If the answer is yes, I’d like to introduce you to the Ford Truckle, a belt buckle that doubles as key fob storage.

Western culture runs deep, and whether you’re in Texas, Montana, or Louisiana, cowboys always dress the part. As you already know, and as our dear Caleb Jacobs analyzed earlier this year, trucks play a huge role in the cowboy lifestyle and country music. Despite living in Texas for 10 years, however, I have to admit that I never saw anything like this during my time there. It’s funny—but also clever and, frankly, looks to be genuinely functional.

According to the listing by A Cut Above Buckles, the Ford Truckle was “built by master buckle maker, rodeo legend, and lifelong Ford Truck customer Andy Andrews.” The receptacle will accommodate any Ford key fob from 2018 onward, so whether you drive a Ranger or a Super Duty, you’re all set. And now that I think about it, this is great because there are loads of teenagers at my kids’ high school who have never set foot outside of upscale suburbia who love their cowboy cosplay, so they too can store their Ford Escape key fobs in the Truckle after throwing on four layers of Carhartt.

“The Truckle is a first-of-its-kind — and limited-run — key fob locker belt buckle,” reads the description. “We created the Truckle with Ford Motor Company to honor 50 years of F-150 legacy. Securely store your Ford key fob inside the Truckle and keep your hands free to get work done.”

In all seriousness, the craftsmanship on the Truckle appears to be first-class in the photos. The 1975 F-150 engraved on the buckle’s door looks legit, as does the ornamental engraving around it. Even if you’re not into Western wear, it’s a beautiful piece of hardware. And as a result, it’s currently sold out, so you’ll have to stash those $200 in your F-150’s glovebox until they’re back in stock.

