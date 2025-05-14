This Basic Ford F-150 Work Truck Has Six Wheels and Someone’s Hopes and Dreams

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Mercedes-AMG helped launch the 6×6 craze when it turned the G63 into a behemoth with six wheels and portal axles in 2013. Just about every type of truck has gotten the add-an-axle treatment since, including a Hellcat-powered Humvee and an electric Chinese microcar. Still, budget-friendly options are usually few and far between. One of the cheaper six-wheelers I’ve seen is currently for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and in a way, it’s like the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6×6 we have at home.

Located in Dallas, Texas, this monstrosity started life as a 12th-generation Ford F-150. It’s a 2010 model with the infamous 5.4-liter V8, and it’s finished in a pretty boring shade of white. The reflective stripes on the tailgate really emphasize the “work truck” vibes, and with 218,000 miles on the clock, it’s hardly a low-mileage survivor. At first glance, this truck would qualify for “beater” status if it still had four wheels.

See the resemblance? Facebook Marketplace / Hennessey

The six-wheel conversion is intriguing, to say the least. There’s no word on who added a third axle, but the quality of the paint suggests it might have been a DIY job; there’s quite a bit of overspray visible on the passenger’s side of the bed. The mismatched wheels are another potential red flag, though the Marketplace ad claims that the title is clean. C

Pictures of the interior weren’t included in the ad, and I’d really like to see the underbody. Adding a third axle requires making extensive structural modifications, from stretching the frame to fitting some sort of suspension. My guess is it’s extremely archaic under there.

I’m still left with lots of questions: Is the third axle driven? Or is it just there to tag along and, with any luck, increase stability? It still can’t legally haul more than Ford rated it to from the factory.

There’s a chance that the aura of general roughness hides a potentially cool truck. Clean up the bodywork, paint it, lift it, and you could have one hell of an exploration rig. If that sounds like your kind of project, it’s $11,500 away from taking up an XL-sized spot in your driveway.

