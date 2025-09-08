The F-150 Lightning STX Isn’t a Hardcore Off-Road EV. Will Ford Ever Make One?

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about a camouflaged Ford F-150 Lightning prototype that I thought might be a Tremor. I was wrong. Instead, it was a test mule for the new STX trim announced Monday, which displaces the old XLT as the base model and adds beefy Goodyear Wrangler tires. In my defense, it’s tough to know what’s underneath or inside a truck when you’re looking at photographs taken from afar, but I won’t plead my case for long. I’d rather use this as a jumping-off point for conversation on whether or not Ford will ever build a hardcore F-150 off-roader that runs on electricity.

The simple answer is probably “yes” if internal combustion vehicles are ever truly phased out, but short of that, I’m not sure. You could argue—and, in fact, I imagine many will—that there’s no reason to build a high-po EV like that so long as fossil fuel is an option. Even though Ford has proven with its battery-powered demonstration vehicles that lithium-ion can beat liquid dinosaurs on closed courses, most folks are more interested in what noise a machine emits and how it makes them feel.

I don’t have any doubt that Ford could build an electric F-150 Raptor more capable than the gas one on sale today, but that doesn’t mean people would want it. Even if the Blue Oval went a different route and built an electric F-150 Tremor that was more suited to trail driving than desert bashing, I’m not sure many people would buy it. I can’t speak for Ford, but it seems to feel the same way, considering it hasn’t developed a rival to the Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss or Rivian R1T.

Ford

At the very least, there’s no obvious reason to rush the development of such a rig. While EV sales are still up compared to years prior, the governmental push for them has cooled off drastically, and so has demand among a large swath of consumers—most of whom were never that interested in ’em anyway. It’s impossible to ignore that the electrification of the automotive industry is largely influenced by policy, whether directly or indirectly. Betting on a noiseless version of an already-hot seller likely wouldn’t make sense for Ford.

Still, I think the new STX is everything it needs to be. In reality, upgraded tires are all that the majority of drivers really need in an “off-road package.” Ford even tossed in the F-150 Tremor’s running boards to aid the aesthetic. And let’s not forget that we live in a time where the entry-level trim of a pickup makes 536 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque. Even at $63,345, that’s a lot of performance for your dollar.

And if you want a Raptor, you can get one in any flavor you like, so long as it’s a twin-turbo V6 or supercharged V8.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com