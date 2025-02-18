Ford App Adds Remote Killswitch to Keep Thieves From Stealing F-150s

Cars get stolen often in America—once every 31 seconds, to be exact. Since the Ford F-150 is the most popular vehicle in the good ol’ US of A, many of those thefts will likely involve F-150s. That’s why Ford is offering all new F-Series trucks a mobile app engine immobilizer as part of its new Ford Security Package, so customers can remotely prevent their truck from starting no matter where it is in the world. But even if your truck gets stolen, Ford will still have your back by paying your insurance deductible.

The new Ford Security Package started with the 2024 F-150 but will eventually make its way to 2025 Super Duty trucks and, eventually, other future Ford models. But it isn’t just a remote engine immobilizer, like cheap ones you can buy on AliExpress—it’s a comprehensive theft prevention package. In the FordPass mobile app, owners of properly equipped F-150s can remotely use the “Start Inhibit” function, previously available to fleets but new for retail customers, which prevents the truck from being started even by someone with an authorized key. It doesn’t matter where you are in relation to the vehicle or who’s trying to get in—it’s locked down. You can leave the F-150 at the airport for weeks at a time, totally worry-free. Or, you can even prevent people in your own house from snagging your keys and going for a joyride. Until you digitally tell the truck it’s OK to start, it ain’t startin’.

Ford

If someone even tries to steal your truck, you’ll get notifications from the app. Ford offers a dedicated 800 number to call, said to be staffed by real humans who will contact local authorities to help if you aren’t near your truck. What’s more, Ford knows that thieves are clever. Say someone figures out a way to get around the digital locks and takes the truck anyway—Ford will reimburse customers up to $2,500 for their insurance deductible.

The Security Package comes with all of these services for one year on the house. After that, it’s $7.99 per month. The only catch is that you’ll need to have a 2024-2025 F-150 or 2025 Super Duty with Sync 4 version 2.1.6.4. Eventually, these services may roll out to other nameplates, but Ford has naturally chosen to start with its most popular product.

