2024 Ford F-150 Starting Price Jumps Almost $3,000 Over 2023 Model

The Ford F-150, America's best-selling vehicle and perhaps the most popular pickup truck in the country, was recently refreshed for the 2024 model year. It now gets a revised front fascia as well as a slew of other exterior, interior, and performance updates. But one thing that's also been altered for 2024 is the price. It's jumped considerably, as a base XL model now costs $38,565 (including destination), an increase of $2,735 from last year.

The starting price of the base truck is now closer than it's ever been to $40,000. Other full-size pickups are a little cheaper, as the base 2024 Chevy Silverado WT, for instance, starts at $37,445. At the time of writing this figure includes a discount of $1,350 on Chevrolet's website. Prior to any discounts, the starting price is $38,795. And while not an apples-to-apples comparison, the old-but-new Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman can be had for $32,730.

Ford

Pricing for other trims of the F-150 like the Raptor and Raptor R increased but not as much as the base truck. Those trims are also already expensive, which makes the added cost a bit easier to understand.

The new features in the 2024 F-150 include the deletion of the 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 in favor of the 2.7-liter Ecoboost engine, which is also found in the Bronco. As we've reported before, it's proven to have questionable reliability. The 400-horsepower, 5.0-liter V8 is also still available if six cylinders don't suit you.

Ford

Outside of drivetrain changes, the truck gets a new swing-out tailgate and an optional heads-up display for the first time. However, these features do not appear to be available on the base XL. The refreshed F-150 is expected to arrive at dealers early next year.