The Ford Mustang GTD Might Have Just Destroyed the Chevy Corvette ZR1X’s Nurburgring Lap Record

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There just might be a new American king of the Nurburgring.

Multiple videos across the Internet show the Ford Mustang GTD blasting around the Nurburgring on Tuesday in what appears to clearly be a record attempt. A video on StatesideSupercars Youtube channel embedded below claims the updated Mustang GTD ran the ‘Ring in 6:41.74.

6:41.74 FORD MUSTANG GTD (EVO) NÜRBURGRING LAP Record Attempt, Outside footage & Timing!

If true, that would mean the Ford Mustang GTD just absolutely destroyed the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1‘s ‘Ring time of 6:50.763 and the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X‘s ‘Ring time of 6:49.275. Further, that would make the Mustang GTD quicker around the ‘Ring than the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series, Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR, and even the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey Performance.

Ford was out for blood, and it might’ve gotten it.

StatesideSupercars notes that the timing of 6:41.74 might be off by a second plus or minus due to the start and finish line being out of sight. Even if the time isn’t 100%, that still makes the Mustang GTD the American ‘Ring king. Further, it puts the Mustang GTD in absolute rarified air.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG One ran the ‘Ring in 6:29.090. The AMG One is basically a street-legal supercar with an F1 race car powertrain. That makes all this bananas.

A Ford spokesperson told The Drive,“Like we said, game on.” Indeed.

For history sake, the Ford Mustang GTD was the first American car to run a sub 7-minute lap around the ‘Ring. Then Ford beat its own record by 5.5 seconds months later. Then Team Chevy came and ruined Ford’s day by beating the Mustang GTD with both the Corvette ZR1 and ZR1X.

Ford CEO Jim Farley took it personally. Farley congratulated Team Chevy and immediately said, “Game on.” He was serious.

Team Ford showed back up to the ‘Ring with a modified Mustang GTD back in October. Clearly the Blue Oval was testing updates for what would later become a record run. That record run, and subsequent new record, seems to possibly have taken place yesterday.

We’ll await final word from Ford. There just might be a new champ in town, and it wasn’t a second or two that Ford shaved off. This time Ford might have shaved off 10.3 seconds, give or take a second. Impressive.

Got a tip about a new record? Send us a note at tips@thedrive.com