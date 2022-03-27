Watch a Rivian R1T Towing a Truck Drag Race a Ford F-150 Raptor

We’re in the golden age of automotive speed and horsepower. Speed is so easy to come by nowadays that even pickup trucks are just as fast, if not faster than some not-so-old supercars. And it’s not just one crazy, ultra-exclusive pickup that’s super-fast, either, there are actually several of these supertrucks on the market right now. In this new video from Hagerty, Jason Cammisa proves exactly what I'm talking about.

We've already seen the R1T humiliate the TRX at the drag strip, so why not recreate that race but with another competitor and a vintage guest? Hagerty lined up the 835-horsepower Rivian R1T and 702-hp Ram 1500 TRX against the 450-hp Ford Raptor, which just so happens to be the slowest of the bunch by more than an NFL field. It's certainly weird to think of a truck like that as the slowest of any bunch.

In the standing quarter-mile, the Rivian—as expected—smoked both the TRX and the aforementioned Raptor. On its way to embarrassing the Ram, and despite being 300 pounds heavier, the 7,173-pound Rivian hits 60 mph in just 3 seconds flat and crossed the quarter-mile in 11.6 seconds.