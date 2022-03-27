Watch a Rivian R1T Towing a Truck Drag Race a Ford F-150 Raptor
While the electric Rivian is much more powerful, it's also carrying much more weight. Which truck wins?
We’re in the golden age of automotive speed and horsepower. Speed is so easy to come by nowadays that even pickup trucks are just as fast, if not faster than some not-so-old supercars. And it’s not just one crazy, ultra-exclusive pickup that’s super-fast, either, there are actually several of these supertrucks on the market right now. In this new video from Hagerty, Jason Cammisa proves exactly what I'm talking about.
We've already seen the R1T humiliate the TRX at the drag strip, so why not recreate that race but with another competitor and a vintage guest? Hagerty lined up the 835-horsepower Rivian R1T and 702-hp Ram 1500 TRX against the 450-hp Ford Raptor, which just so happens to be the slowest of the bunch by more than an NFL field. It's certainly weird to think of a truck like that as the slowest of any bunch.
In the standing quarter-mile, the Rivian—as expected—smoked both the TRX and the aforementioned Raptor. On its way to embarrassing the Ram, and despite being 300 pounds heavier, the 7,173-pound Rivian hits 60 mph in just 3 seconds flat and crossed the quarter-mile in 11.6 seconds.
Prior to the R1T’s release, the Ram TRX was the fastest pickup in the world. In this video, it was capable of a zero to 60 time of just 3.7 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 12.2, both still incredible numbers for something that weighs 6,866 pounds. And yet, as the Rivian crossed the line, the Ram TRX was still 165 feet behind, with the Raptor trailing behind by 356 feet.
To prove just how powerful the Rivian R1T is, as well as the advantages of electric torque, Cammisa and his team hooked up a trailer to it and loaded a GMC Sylcone onto said trailer. Why a Syclone? Back in 1991, the Syclone was not only the fastest pickup truck but one of the fastest vehicles in the world thanks to its 280-horsepower, 4.3-liter twin-turbo V6.
So how did the outrageous electric pickup truck perform? Despite having nearly an additional 6,000 pounds of weight to tow around, the Rivian R1T still beat the Raptor in the quarter-mile. This allowed the TRX to run away with the win, but that's hardly a reason to celebrate when the Rivian was at such a disadvantage.
