Police Help Rescue FWD Jeep Renegade Driver Stuck on a Small Dirt Mound

A Jeep driver recently found himself in trouble after attempting to climb a large dirt mound in his front-wheel-drive Renegade, the California Highway Patrol reported on social media. The driver of the car reportedly crested the hill with a passenger in an attempt to "get a good view while they ate their McDonalds," the CHP confirmed in a statement to The Drive. The Jeep then got stuck on the mound once it reached the top and had to be towed off the dirt by a rollback truck. "Jeep bros turned into stuck bros," the CHP joked.

It all happened earlier this week around midnight in the Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu. The officers who responded did not ticket the driver for the incident but instead had a "heart to heart about choices" with the two young men before calling a tow truck to get them off the hill. The Jeep in question, a Renegade, shares its platform with several vehicles from Fiat, and importantly, all-wheel drive is an option. Speaking to The Drive, the CHP confirmed the Jeep in question was indeed two-wheel-drive only, which explains a lot.