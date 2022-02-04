Dealer Sues Nissan for Opening Another Nearby, Says There Just Aren’t Enough Cars

A Nissan dealership in Yonkers, New York, is suing the automaker after it greenlit a new store less than six miles from its location. Automotive News reports that the owner of the dealership in question, Central Avenue Nissan, says New York state law prohibits one car dealership of the same brand from being within six miles of the other. More relevant now, though, is the fact that the owner, F. James Rourke, told AN that Nissan doesn't even have the inventory to properly supply his dealership.

Speaking to AN, Rourke said, "When you can't even supply the dealerships that you currently have with an ample amount of inventory, you're going to bring in a new franchise and give him additional inventory?"

The news comes as automakers are still feeling the supply chain crunch in 2022. Chips remain in short supply and work stoppages due to the pandemic are ongoing. There may be a light at the end of the tunnel, but it's still a ways away, and those problems are now trickling down into the everyday operation of dealers in new ways. In addition to potentially having to fight off this new store, Central Avenue Nissan says it's selling many of the new vehicles that arrive in its showroom the same day they get loaded off the truck. "Rogue inventory, our bread-and-butter SUV, is at a four-day supply," Rourke told AN.