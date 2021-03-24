Mars Helicopter ‘Ingenuity’ Is Carrying a Small Piece of the Wright Brothers’ First Aircraft

The vehicle's first journey into the air will take place in early April, but will only constitute a hover of a few feet for around thirty seconds. After that, the helicopter's flights will get higher and longer. It's also important to note that Ingenuity has two cameras on board, so we'll get the first aerial images from Mars. We'll also get important data about Mars' atmosphere, which is thinner than Earth's. Because of this, the helicopter's rotors must travel faster than they would in our atmosphere, at around 2,400 rpm.

Makes you think: if we fly an aircraft on another celestial body besides Mars, will we put a piece of Ingenuity onboard that aircraft? Complete the cycle? Who knows. What we do know is that we'll all be excited to find out if the first powered flight on another planet is a success when it's finally attempted. Those NASA people generally know what they're doing. I'm sure it will go off without a hitch.

