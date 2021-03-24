Nexar’s New Dashcam Tech Generates Accident Reconstructions On-the-Fly

This tool provides more than a way for drivers to watch their close calls; instead, it's a rather powerful data resource for insurers and fleet providers to gain insight into accident data.

Nexar says it can automatically detect about 90 percent of accidents to ready a report. The reconstructed footage and metrics collected by the camera are one click away and can promptly be assembled into a usable resource. Then, it's ready to be sent to an insurer to establish First Notice of Loss (FNOL) and clear up the majority of accident ambiguity.

“As on-board cameras become the road standard, the data and footage captured has endless potential to improve the driving experience and the roads we drive on,” said Nexar's founder and CEO Eran Shir. “Being able to accurately recreate a car accident with the use of footage captured by dashcams is a game changer for car owners, fleets and insurance companies alike.”

Nexar has already worked with Japanese auto insurer Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance to have a real-world deployment of the tech, and it's now in use for "hundreds of thousands of drivers" who have equipped their cars with a Nexar dashcam.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: Rob@thedrive.com