Wacky 1993 Volvo 850 Turbine Hybrid Prototype Being Auctioned at No Reserve

Specs for the 850 in question are hazy, but we do know that the ECC's drivetrain produced a peak output of 95 horsepower, which allowed it to sprint to 60 in 12.5 seconds when in "hybrid" mode. This prototype is likely very similar. There is an associated set of magazine pages that also comes with this car describing its performance and engineering, though the listing only shows one of these pages. Interestingly, the generator used to charge the battery was also used to spin up the turbine during the starting process. Clearly, there's something to this turbine-hybrid layout.

In the end, this Volvo didn't work out because of what seems like the unsolvable turbine problem: fuel economy. Apparently, the high NOx emission issue which plagued earlier attempts at using these engines was partially solved by evaporating diesel fuel into the air before it was burned in the engine, but the motor's thirst was unmanageable. Despite having a higher thermal efficiency than a piston engine, turbines just aren't well suited for use in automobiles.

But that doesn't mean you shouldn't buy this turbine-powered automobile, massive tailpipe and all. The auction is set to take place on Thursday, Feb. 3, and the car is being sold at no reserve. I might make a cheeky bid myself. Who knows, maybe I'll just have to go bankrupt.

