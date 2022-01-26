The Volkswagen Passat Is Finally Out of Production in the US

If there's one overwhelming trend in the modern US auto market, it's the death of the car as we know it. Consumers have flocked to SUVs and trucks in droves, and some companies have all but eliminated cars from their lineup entirely. The latest domino to fall is the Volkswagen Passat, as Volkswagen of America has announced the end of the model's tenure in the United States. The last-ever Passat for the US rolled off the production line in Chattanooga, Tennessee in December. The 2022 Passat Limited Edition was a handsome thing, finished in Platinum Grey. The Chattanooga Assembly plant will now shift to producing electric vehicles, with the site set to start assembling the ID.4 electric SUV later this year. The facility is also set to become an EV testing hub for Volkswagen's North American operations.

Volkswagen Workers wave goodbye to the last Passat to be built in America.

Passat production was originally slated to wind up for the 2023 model year. However, slow sales prompted the axing to be brought forward to December 2021. The Passat has had a long and storied history in the US, first entering the market in 1974. Since then, more than 1.8 million Passats have been sold in the US. However, the model has seen several unique names over the years, first sold under the Dasher name, before switching to Quantum for the second generation. The Passat finally earned its true name in the US in 1990, with the release of the third-generation model.

Volkswagen Final Limted Edition models featured an aerial map of the Chattanooga plant inside the cup holders.