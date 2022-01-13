2000 Ford F-350 7.3L Sells for $55,000 With Just 6200 Miles on the Clock

It's a truck that ticks a lot of boxes for truck enthusiasts out there, while also being the kind of truck that isn't exactly mass-market fodder today. Ignoring the lack of a tray, two-door cabs and manual transmissions are far from the norm when it comes to the average truck buyer. These days, the biggest sellers are usually those with more seats and there's a trend towards luxury, too. Manual transmissions are entirely unheard of today; Ford eliminated the option on the F-350 after 2010.

Overall, it's a great example of how scarcity can influence price, as well as the general craze around old trucks right now. While there are still a fair few manual F-350s getting about, trying to find one with the big V8, four-wheel drive, and less than 10,000 miles is an incredibly rare event. When this one came up for sale, it's clear that someone saw $55,000 worth of value in a truck that certainly does not come along every day.

