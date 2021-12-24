In case you found yourself watching this video and wondering, "why exactly did we get rid of these again?"—let me enlighten you. A little code that all U.S.-bound vehicles live by is the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, which originally had provisions that specifically called for sealed beam headlights. The FMVSS was eventually rewritten to allow for composite headlights with replaceable bulbs. In 1984, the Lincoln Mark VII made its debut as the first car with these space-age housings. By this time, many upcoming cars were already planned for release with pop-ups, and some continued that way to stay true to styling. Eventually, amid a slurry of safety studies and reliability concerns, pop-ups went the way of the dodo.

Some of the notable cars in the video include an Acura NSX, Mazda FD RX-7, a Ferrari Testarossa, and (of course) a Mazda Miata. A full list of the cars flexing their headlight motors can be found below:

1988 Acura Integra

1995 Acura NSX

1995 Chevrolet Corvette

1996 Chevrolet Corvette

2000 Chevrolet Corvette

1990 Ferrari Testarossa

1986 Honda Prelude

1989 Honda Prelude SI

1995 Mazda Miata

1994 Mazda RX-7 Touring

1984 Nissan 300ZX

1984 Nissan 300ZX Turbo

1987 Nissan Pulsar NX

1986 Pontiac Fiero GT

1986 Porsche 944 Turbo

1987 Porsche 942S

1986 Subaru XT

1990 Toyota Celica All-Trac

Now that you've had one of your last tastes of motoring nostalgia for the year, it's time to put on some Christmas music (along with your favorite Holiday Drive-wear) and loop that video until all of your guests are properly cultured.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com