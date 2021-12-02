2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Finally Ditches Manual Crank Windows, Locks
Welcome to the 21st century.
Surprise surprise! Power windows and power door locks have now become standard equipment on the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, according to GM Authority. This means you will no longer be able to buy a truck with crank-your-own windows or have to reach over to unlock the passenger door on a Silverado Work Truck fleet unit. Oh, and because push-button start has now also become standard equipment, say goodbye to physical keys too. Welcome to the 21st century.
Previously, buyers of the base, regular cab Silverado Work Truck (WT) had to opt for a $1,660 Convenience Package if they wanted power windows and locks. Those power windows were reportedly good for one-touch up and down for the driver, and one-touch down for the passenger. That Package also included cruise control, tinted windows, a rear-window defogger, and power mirrors. Very convenient indeed.
As previously reported, the 2022 Silverado saw a whole swath of improvements to Chevy's breadwinning truck including a slightly updated exterior, a whole new interior for trims LT and above, the availability of the company's Super Cruise ADAS, and a new, off-road-ready ZR2 trim. The presence of that single cab short bed base truck itself was also a 2022 addition, at least in the U.S.
Further up the Silverado food chain meanwhile, the Trail Boss had its base engine changed to the 2.7-liter turbo-four instead of the previous 4.3-liter V6. Per GM Authority, Trail Boss Custom trucks can optionally be had with a 3.0-liter straight-six Duramax turbodiesel instead.
