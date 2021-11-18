Single Cab Short Bed Chevy Silverado Returns to the US for 2022

Handily, we were able to confirm a report that was initially written by GM Authority saying a single cab short bed Silverado will be sold in the U.S. next year. Before you get too stoked for a Trail Boss off-roader in that configuration, it's important to know it'll only be available on the base WT trim, as a Chevy spokesperson confirms. "The new-for-2022 body style includes regular cab with both standard bed and long bed," a Chevy spokesperson told us. "Please note that regular cabs are only produced on the WT trim." Hope you like cloth seats, scum!

It seems like everyone with an internet connection and a fondness for the good ol' days wants more single cab short bed pickup trucks . Forget the crew cab; when it comes to trucks, the shorter, the better—depending on who you ask. There's just one problem with that, though. You won't find many if any new ones for sale here.

For reference, Chevy hasn't sold a current-gen Silverado in such a spec here in the States. However, the automaker still produces single cab short bed trucks in stateside factories, just for other markets like the Middle East. Ironically, over there you can get them with the sweet Trail Boss or RST packages; that just won't be the case here.

For 2022, the Silverado 1500 gets a plethora of changes, mostly to do with the interior and the options that'll be available, assuming the chip shortage doesn't get any worse. Most of the advanced tech that was announced for 2022 initially, like Super Cruise, won't be available with this truck, needless to say. Cruise control is an option on the WT, which ought to be enough for anybody.

Now, it's worth noting that Ford does sell a single cab 2021 F-150 with a 6.5-foot bed. You're not likely to find any of those on dealer lots, especially as the Blue Oval prioritizes more popular configurations amidst the chip shortage.

Back to Chevy, little else besides the fact that it will indeed be built was confirmed by the spokesperson. Pricing will likely be similar to the current single cab long bed truck, and the equipment offered should be virtually identical, too.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com.