Nearly 90 years later, only two remain. Now, one of those extremely rare vehicles will now be on display at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn, Indiana after a donation from a couple in Baltimore, Maryland.

In 1934, the Auburn Automobile Company realized the public didn’t care for its new 652 and 850 models and the automaker made a hard left turn, pulling them halfway through the production year. Only 7,275 of them were built. Of those, 1,295 were 652X models and only 413 in the brougham body style .

This post is part of our ongoing museum series, which was created to bring the stories from museums around the world to The Drive readers. Check out our previous posts in the series about a restored 1921 Duesenberg Model A, a drag-racing 1937 Willys, and James Hetfield's Art Deco hot rod.

In 1934, Donald Duck was introduced to the world as Mickey Mouse’s comedic sidekick and the Auburn Company was still in business designing gorgeous pre-World War II builds. Long before Toyota made the bZ4X and BMW launched the X5 xDrive 45e, Auburn was all in on using numbers as names and they weren’t any less confusing: in 1934, the company was making the 850X and 850Y with a powerful straight eight under the massive hood and the 652X and 652 Y with an inline six. The X and Y referred to the trim.

The failure of this set of models resulted in the death knell for Alan Leamy’s career as a designer for the Auburn Automobile Company. This particular model had unusual split radiator grills and hood louvers said to be evocative of bear claws. It was one of the last models to be created by the Auburn Company, as they went out of business just a few years later, in 1936.