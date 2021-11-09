This Custom Chevy Truck Chassis Is Sold Ready to be Slammed

In order to make that work, clever engineering had to happen everywhere on the frame, but mostly on the suspension side. The front dampers, for instance, are located remotely now and connected to the control arms via a system of linkages. The rear shocks are in a funny spot as well, tucked under the rear suspension's trailing arms in a cantilever arrangement so a stock bed can be used without raising its floor. Typically being able to retain the stock bed floor height is not possible because the rear frame rails have to be kicked up to make space for a solid axle.

A few components on the truck chassis have been taken out of the GM parts bin, most notably the wheel bearings/brake mounts on the rear suspension and the front spindles, which were both swiped from a C7 Corvette. These parts, along with the rest of the setup, mean any truck underpinned with the OBS Low-Pro chassis should be able to "set the frame rails on the ground when aired out," but also maintain a fair amount of height when the bags are inflated. Gerber describes an aggressive 4.5-inch standard ride height but also notes it can be adjusted as high as 8.5 inches.