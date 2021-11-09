This Custom Chevy Truck Chassis Is Sold Ready to be Slammed

The base price for all of this custom-fabricated goodness (complete frame and suspension) is $34,995, which is a bit steep until you consider you're getting most of a car. Roadster Shop also offers additional options on the chassis, like brake packages and air ride management kits to tie it all together.
If you have a cleanish GMT400 you want to drag frame, it's never been easier. Everything you have on your truck can be swapped right onto this new chassis. It's like getting a whole new truck, but with none of that pesky new car smell. That, folks, is a beautiful thing.
