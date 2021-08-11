F1 Cars Don't Like Rally Stages, But This Pro Sim Racer Made It Work Anyway

The ideal rally car has two things: Just enough suspension travel to safely land from jumps, and all-wheel drive to put power down on all surfaces. A Formula One car has neither of these, plus an obscene amount of power, making it about the least appropriate car for a rally stage. But that doesn't matter if you can't feel it breaking your spine because you're driving it in a sim, where repeated crashes are only learning experiences that help with actually completing the stage.

Rallying an F1 car was recently attempted by pro sim racer Jimmy Broadbent, who took to a tarmac stage in a simulation of next year's ground effect-equipped F1 car. As he quickly learned, however, its stiff suspension and cold tires made it a handful on the narrow route—so much of one, in fact, that he made it barely two corners before tumbling down a hill.