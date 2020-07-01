Dream Home Along Mount Panorama Circuit’s Fastest Straight Hits the Market on July 30

Busybody NIMBYs will have you believe that being within earshot of a racetrack will make your property values tank. But as anyone who has sought out trackside real estate would know, that's pure bogus—buying some of the best seats in the house most certainly comes at a premium. So proves the property at 489 Conrod Straight which, as its name implies, sits alongside the fastest straight of Australia's best-known racecourse: Mount Panorama Circuit.

Often known simply by its city of residence—Bathurst—Mount Panorama is an internationally acclaimed track that actually serves as a public road for most of the year. Come time for the Bathurst 12 Hour or Bathurst 1000 endurance races, however, the circuit closes to the public to become a nearly 3.9-mile racecourse, one known for its 571 feet of elevation change, fast corners, and claustrophobically narrow tarmac. Mount Panorama is so tight, in fact, that the fastest class to actually race there is the lowly GT3 category, though Formula 1 cars have occasionally made exhibition laps, albeit at reduced pace.