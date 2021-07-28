Ford Still Has Over 60,000 Incomplete Vehicles Waiting for Chips

In the automotive market, the biggest fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic remains the ongoing chip shortage. With limited parts on hand, companies are prioritizing the most profitable models for production to shore up earnings during these shortages. Ford is not immune to the problem, with Chief Financial Officer John Lawler stating on Wednesday that the company still has 60,000 to 70,000 vehicles waiting for parts, reports the Washington Post. Ford has been stockpiling vehicles for some time, storing many of them in the parking lots of Kentucky Speedway since mid-April. A level of relief was on the horizon in June, as Ford reported it had secured enough supply to finish and ship thousands of F-150 pickups to customers. However, it's clear that the automaker isn't out of the woods just yet, with tens of thousands of vehicles still yet to be completed. Given the just-in-time nature of modern automotive manufacturing, and the simple nature of wanting to shift product, Ford will be very eager to get the backlog of vehicles finished and shipped off to dealers. Racking up storage fees in the mean time is less than ideal, as well.

AP Images

A Ford spokesperson contacted by The Drive confirmed the figures, and reiterated statements from Lawler regarding quality procedures. The company intends to ensure that the vehicles meet the same high quality standards as those that came straight off the production line. This is to be achieved with increased inspections of the vehicles prior to shipment as part of the retrofit process.