The Bulletproof 1928 Cadillac Once Owned by Infamous Gangster Al Capone Is Listed for a Cool $1M

The 1928 Cadillac Town Sedan has only 1,111 miles on the odometer and a host of mob-approved hardware. It features one-inch-thick bulletproof glass windows all around, and the side windows can even be cranked up to allow a two-inch gap at the bottom for gunmen to laterally shoot a Thompson submachine gun. The back window opens as well to allow rear-firing—which we get the feeling wasn't a standard option for every Cadillac customer back in the 20s.

All doors are plated with steel armor and the car was outfitted with a police siren, flashing police lights, and a police radio hidden in the glove box. Making things more annoying for the coppers was the fact that the sedan had been repainted in an identical color to the vehicles driven by local law enforcement, which made it extremely difficult to tell the difference between a car full of gangsters and a car full of people actually coming to help. Capone also had the Caddy’s V-8 modified to boost its top speed to 110 miles per hour, which is quite the achievement for a 3.5-ton luxo-barge.