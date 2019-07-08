Antique Auto Insurance: Do You Really Need It?

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The term “antique auto insurance” probably conjures up an image of someone desperately trying to insure something fragile like a rusty Model T. In reality, cars that need antique car insurance are anything but fragile. In fact, most are valuable enough to warrant this special kind of insurance so you aren’t in a hole should something unexpected and unfortunate happen to it.

Antique car insurance, just like any automotive insurance coverage, can be a confusing thing. Knowing the ins and outs and whether you need it or not for your ride will help you make the best decision to get coverage for your vehicle. Here’s everything you should know about antique car insurance.

The Basics

Antique car insurance is all about protecting a vehicle that actually has value (often more valuable than its purchase price). Normally, you don’t need much car insurance for an old, used vehicle. New vehicles tend to have extensive coverage like collision and comprehensive insurance since they still have a lot of value for the first couple of years of ownership, but vehicles depreciate over time. Most used vehicles are so depreciated that automotive insurance providers won’t pay out much (or anything) to repair or replace it.

With antique cars, however, insurance is a smart idea when a collector car is actually worth something. Value can be gained and enhanced by restoring a popular or in-demand vehicle, taking care of it, rarely driving it, and showing it off at automotive shows. Just like any vehicle, however, the more it’s used, the more likely it is to get in an accident. This is where antique car insurance comes in.

Traditional vs. Collectors

Traditional Insurance

Traditional automotive insurance protects you from the great costs that can incur when something happens to you, your vehicles, or others while driving. There are different types of coverages, from basic liability insurance to comprehensive and collision coverage, that protect you in different ways from different issues. The amount of car insurance you have is up to you, but most states at least require a basic level of liability insurance to keep you covered in case of an accident.

Auto insurance that pays out money for repairs or a vehicle replacement is based on the depreciated value of the vehicle. In other words, if you total a five-year-old car, you won’t get the same amount that you paid for it when it was new. Instead, the insurer calculates the depreciated value so you can theoretically buy the same make, model, and year like nothing happened. This is easier said than done, but the logic is to simply give you the same replacement value instead of its original worth.

For older cars, there comes a point that the depreciated value is too low to be worth paying traditional insurance premiums. At this point, you’d be paying more money a month for a very small payout.

Collector Insurance

Collector car insurance is similar to traditional auto insurance but is generally meant for older vehicles that have retained value or have been restored to retain value over time. Unlike typical used cars, collectible cars tend to look and function as they did from the start. Some people buy such vehicles for the nostalgia of older eras of automotive design, while others simply buy and restore old vehicles for the investment opportunity or the challenge. In either case, collectors car insurance functions like traditional auto insurance: Different types of coverage protect you, your vehicle, and others in case of an incident.

Collector car insurance comes in two basic forms: classic car and antique car insurance. The main difference between the two is the age of the vehicle. Classic cars tend to be at least ten years old and are appraised at or above their original value. Antique cars are older than classic cars. They represent the bulk of collector vehicles since all vehicles reach the typical age of the antique car classification at some point.

How Antique Insurance Works

On the surface, antique car insurance works the same way as traditional auto insurance: If something happens to the vehicle requiring a replacement, the insurance provider will issue a payout based on a certain value. Compared to traditional insurance, however, this value isn’t based on the depreciated value of the vehicle.

The true definitional age of an antique car varies between different insurance companies, valuation resources, and individual owners, but the average minimum age limit is around 25 years. Since these old cars wouldn’t have much of a payout with traditional insurance, antique car insurance works a bit differently in terms of the value of the car. Instead of the depreciated value, antique and classic car insurance policies use an agreed or “guaranteed” value that is determined between the owner and the provider.

Determining what the actual value of an antique car can be tricky. Vehicle owners are a biased source of valuation since most owners feel like their car is worth more than it actually is. This is why the agreed value is used to determine the possible payout of an insurance policy. The provider will often use a professional appraiser, valuation guides, or original vehicle documentation to determine a value they think is fair. If the owner agrees with the value, an auto policy is drawn up and the car gets covered.

There are some advantages and disadvantages to an agreed upon value. Compared to the calculated depreciated value of most traditional insurance plans, settling on an agreed value can be a process of negotiation unless the vehicle owner simply settles for whatever the provider offers. The agreed value may also fail to cover the vehicle’s worth if its value appreciated even more as time goes on. The reverse is true, however, with depreciation.

Is Antique Car Insurance Necessary?

Getting a lot of insurance for an antique car isn’t legally required, but it can be a good idea. Legally, most states only require a certain level of liability insurance to cover you in case of an accident you cause. If you don’t want or need additional coverage because you never drive the antique car and never take it out of the garage, you may find the monthly premiums to be unnecessary.

The more you use or show an antique vehicle, however, the more you should consider antique car insurance. Things can happen to any vehicle on the road, even if you aren’t driving it, regardless of its age. Collision and comprehensive coverage, for example, can cover your vehicle for accidents, bad weather, and unexpected incidents. Some specialty providers even offer other options like restoration coverage and travel insurance as well.