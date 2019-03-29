General Motors Employee Retires After Record-Setting 67 Years With Company

Elmer Zurakowski, the highest seniority hourly worker in all of General Motors, will retire this week following a 67-year stint with the Detroit automaker.

Zurakowski began his GM career in 1951 as part of an apprenticeship at Detroit's Plant 23. At only 18 years old, he embarked on a path that progressively supported not only himself but also his wife, son, and three daughters.

“When I started the apprenticeship I wanted to go into the wood field," said Zurakowski in an interview with local outlet WXYZ 7. "They said according to your tests it shows you would be better working with metal than wood. I didn’t know anything about metal, but growing up on a farm I used wood all the time. What they did, I think, they needed more die makers than wood pattern makers. But I went along with that and I was very happy with it.”