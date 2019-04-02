You Can Fool Tesla's Autopilot by Placing Small Stickers on the Ground, Study Finds

While the stickers shown in Tencent Keen Security Lab's video were white, the team was also able to achieve a similar result using small red stickers that wouldn't be as noticeable to humans. Digital Trends explains:

More worrisome is the lab's research into Autopilot's lane recognition systems, where the addition of three stickers in the middle of an intersection was all they needed to trick Autopilot into believing there was a lane, thus turning the car into oncoming traffic.

In one instance, small, red stickers were placed on the ground to make the vehicle believe it needed to change lanes. The attack could force a vehicle into oncoming traffic. The attack worked in daylight and didn’t require any sort of interference like snow or rain that might make things more difficult for the Autopilot system to process the road.

To Tesla's credit, the extent to which a lane marking has to be blurred for Autopilot to disregard it was fairly significant, IEEE Spectrum notes. However, the fact that Autopilot has been trained to recognize these blurred or broken lines as lane markers is exactly what makes it easier to trick in the other direction, with false lane markers that trick it into oncoming lanes of traffic.

The team was able to compromise the Tesla in other ways, bypassing several layers of security to take over the steering of the Model S using an app, which allowed them to steer the car using a game controller or smartphone. Digital Trends explained that the app was somewhat limited in functionality for cars that recently shifted from reverse to drive, but it was still able to fully override Autopilot and the steering wheel controls from a car that was in park or using cruise control.

That trick's a bit more labor-intensive than fooling the car with unclear lane markings, however, and involved breaking through several layers of security meant to keep such a hijack from happening. As anyone who's driven through a construction zone lately can attest, strange markings on the road are a relatively common sight, and a good reason to always pay attention while you're using Autopilot.

You can read Tencent Keen Security Lab's full paper which details their research into Tesla's Autopilot system here. The team of researchers presented their research to Tesla in hopes that Tesla will implement a way for the car to recognize reverse lanes of traffic.

In the meantime, though, it's still up to you to step in when Autopilot gets it wrong, which even Tesla noted in a statement back to the Tencent Keen Security Lab: