Amazon is Currently Gushing With Trickle Charger Deals
These simple devices ensure your car’s battery stays charged and lives a long life.
Trickle chargers, also known as battery chargers and maintainers, are valuable pieces of equipment. Whether that's for someone who doesn't drive very often, puts their car in storage for a prolonged period of time, or is performing ECU tuning and needs to maintain a steady flow of electricity while the alternator isn't spinning. Or, all of the above.
Amazon has seemingly endless deals on them, so we picked a host of our favorites that cover all price levels and applications. Some are basic and very inexpensive, while others can maintain a charge for multiple vehicles at once. A few are temperature compensating, which ensures your car or motorcycle's battery stays in pristine condition and lives a long life. Check 'em out!
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- NOCO GENIUS1, 1A Automatic Smart Charger (25% off)
- Battery Tender Junior 12V Charger and Maintainer (11% off)
- CTEK - 40-206 MXS 5.0 Fully Automatic 4.3 amp Battery Charger and Maintainer 12V (19% off)
- NOCO GENIUS10, 10A Automatic Smart Charger (20% off)
- SUHU Car Battery Charger, 6V/12V 4 Amp Battery Charger Automotive Trickle Charger (33% off)
- YONHAN Battery Charger 10-Amp 12V and 24V Fully-Automatic Smart Car Battery Charger (19% off)
- NOCO GENIUS2X4, 4-Bank, 8A (2A/Bank) Smart Charger (27% off)
- Battery Tender 5 AMP, 12V Battery Charger, Battery Maintainer (13% off)
- STANLEY BM1S Fully Automatic 1 Amp 12V Battery Charger/Maintainer (7% off)
