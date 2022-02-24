Living the Dream Through a Lens: Myles Williams on Becoming a Pro Racing Videographer

“I'm just very grateful and you know there are just a lot of good people in this world,” Williams said.

It seems like a great time to be involved. Recently, K-PAX Racing announced it will field two Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVOs in SRO GT World Challenge America, with drivers Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper seeking to defend their title in the Pro class. It'll also field a Pro-Am entry with Giacomo Altoe and Misha Goikhberg. To put the cherry on top, K-PAX plans to bring an all-Pro driver lineup to the biggest GT3 race in the world, the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa. Caldarelli, Pepper, and Marco Mapelli will share the factory-backed Lamborghini.

A videographer covering all of these events wears multiple hats at the track so there’s rarely a dull moment. But outside of his work on race weekends, Williams, who has a mechanical engineering background, is also very curious about the cars themselves. When the drivers finish debriefing with the engineers, he’ll ask them how the car feels and they do their best to explain in layman’s terms.

“I'm just pretty involved when I'm at the track,” Williams said. “It's quite an immersive experience because here, you're definitely in the thick of it.”

Entering his 12th year shooting video for the team, Williams will be in the thick of it again in 2022. No one could ask for a better front-row seat.

Representation Matters

Growing up in Baltimore, Maryland, Williams watched racing on television as a little boy when the Wide World of Sports broadcasted events such as the Indianapolis 500, Daytona 500, and Monaco Grand Prix. At this time, it was the only way for him to enjoy the sport he loved.

One day, his mother asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up. “I told her a race car driver and she just laughed,” Williams said. “She was like, no, really, what do you want to be? And I was like, I want to be a race car driver.”

As any mother would, she encouraged her son to shoot for the stars, but also reminded him to be realistic with his ambitions. There weren’t many Black racecar drivers. But that didn’t prevent Williams from following his dreams.