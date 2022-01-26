Kimi Raikkonen Doesn't Know Why F1 Fans Like Him

“I don’t know why they like me,” he told Motorsport.com. “Maybe because I am what I am. Consistently odd or weird, or whatever you want to call it! It’s normal for me, but for outside, maybe not for everybody. But I’ve done it exactly on my own terms, most of the way anyway.”

Raikkonen's loyal following came early in his career, with the ice cream aficionado winning over folks during his tenure at Sauber and McLaren, ultimately peaking when he won the championship in 2007 with Ferrari and his subsequent years at Lotus. He thinks it always had to do with sticking to his guns and not changing his persona to please others, whether it be the team, sponsors, fans, etc.

“Here and there, you need to somewhat go in another way," Raikkonen said. "Obviously more in the beginning, it’s more difficult, because they try to put you somewhere. But if you don’t, they kind of give up on trying to change you. It’s easier [for them to say]: maybe it’s best to just let him do what he wants."