F1 Driver Kimi Raikkonen, the 'Iceman,' Appropriately Calls His Kids the 'Ice Cubes'

It's no secret that Kimi Raikkonen is one of the standout drivers on the modern F1 grid, although perhaps not for typical reasons. Sure, he's a world champion and a relatively recent race winner, but his personality is what most people find appealing. "Cool under pressure" is an understatement of his persona, leading many to refer to him as the "Ice Man," a name which Kimi seems to like, adopting it for himself and now his children. We know as much thanks to a post on his Instagram account referring to his two kids trackside at the Monaco Grand Prix as the "Icecubes."

kimimatiasraikkonen via Instagram

His children, Robin and Rianna—aged six and four, respectively—are already on their way to motorsports careers, karting even at their young age. We don't yet know if they'll have the same personality as their dad, but on the topic of that personality, we should go into a little more detail. Raikonnen hails from Finland, a country that's racing drivers are known to be sparse with words. If there ever was a predecessor to a character like Raikkonen, it was fellow Finn and F1 champion Mika Hakkinen, who was likewise known for his short interviews and off-the-cuff one liners. Hakkinen does smile a bit more, though.